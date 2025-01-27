The ISA and Israel Police over the past month arrested two Israelis suspected of carryingout security crimes and espionage for Iran.

Both suspects are residents of the "Krayot" near Haifa. They have been identified as Yuri Aliasfov and Georgi Andrayev.

The ISA and police investigation revealed that over the past several months, Yuri maintained contact with an Iranian source, and carried out, with his direction, security tasks in exchange for financial compensation. He also carried out tasks centering on spray-painting graffiti reading, "The children of Ruhallah," in various areas of Israel, and passed his operators confidential information acquired during his military service in the aerial defense system.

It was also revealed that during this relationship, Yuri offered his friend Georgi to also be in touch with the Iranian operator and carry out tasks in exchange for financial compensation, despite the fact that he was aware the tasks were being carried out for a source hostile to Israel.

Georgi answered Yuri's proposal in the affirmative and began to maintain contact with the operator, while carrying out, with his guidance, tasks of spray-painting graffiti and helping Yuri to hang signs as per the orders of the Iranian operator.

Investigation by the ISA and police showed that both of the men understood that they were in contact with an Iranian operator, among other things due to publications by media they were exposed to at that time, regarding the arrests and interrogations of Israeli citizens who maintained contact with Iranian intelligence sources and carried out similar tasks for them.

The investigation also showed that the Iranian sources are attempting to enlist Israelis buy reaching out on social media.

On Monday morning, a prosecutor's statement will be filed against the two, and in the coming days, the Prosecutor's Office is expected to indict them.