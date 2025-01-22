The family of Inbar Haiman, who was kidnapped by Hamas and has been declared murdered by her captors, came to the Knesset to express their pain and protest that Inbar was not included in the first stage of the deal for the release of hostages.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, Inbar's father, Haim, and her aunt, Chana Cohen, spoke about their difficult feelings and accused the prime minister, who they say is deceiving the family, failing to fulfill his obligations and creating a selection among the murdered.

"Inbar is one of the ten women who remain in Gaza now," says Haim. "Inbar is first and foremost a woman and only then is she a body. They could have asked to have Inbar included in the humanitarian deal. She meets all the parameters and that’s how we expected the prime minister to consider Inbar."

Haim adds that he could not get an answer to the question of why Inbar has not been included in the humanitarian phase. I don't know what the considerations are, but the Prime Minister could have asked for Inbar. She doesn't cost that much to Hamas. She is worth about two and a half terrorists, so why not ask for her."

"I'm not happy about this deal at all," says Chana. "Everyone should have been released and not by any selection system. Inbar is a third generation Holocaust survivor and it takes us back to the darkest realms of existence. I don't see any logic in releasing some of the female hostages in Gaza and leaving the rest. What's more, they are releasing many bodies of the elderly, but have skipped over Inbar who is 27 years old and is supposed to be part of a deal that included the women."

"I'm distraught to think that they made a selection among the murdered. It hurts my soul and stabs me like a knife. It's terrible," she says.

“The price Israel is paying,” Haim says, "is extremely difficult and painful, and I understand the families of the murdered and the families who have objected, but we found ourselves in a difficult situation, where we have to pay a heavy price for the lack of responsibility that led to the massacre of October 7th. There is no other way to get the hostages out."

Haim says that the family has not been able to meet with the Prime Minister, but, he said that Netanyahu read Inbar's name at the UN and personally promised Inbar's mother that he would release her daughter. Then she was removed from the list of women, so why deceive Inbar's mother and the entire family?"

“Behind every dead hostage is an entire family, and the hardship and suffering are indescribable. It is of the utmost importance to us to bring Inbar to a proper burial in Israel, and I don't understand why this is not happening. We are frustrated and disappointed,” says Haim.

Chana says that "Inbar was very talented from a very young age. She was an artist, designed jewelry, recycled materials and used them to create new things. She was a very talented graffiti artist, known both in Israel and around the world, a girl with endless giving and a huge heart. Anyone who needed help knew that she was the first to be there, even when she had to put off her own personal things."