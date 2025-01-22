Dozens of right-wing activists demonstrated on Tuesday evening at the entrance to Jerusalem following Monday night’s shooting by a police officer and a soldier towards Jews who rioted near Ramat Gilad in Samaria.

The protesters came to protest against the Department of Internal Police Investigations, which decided to release the police officer who was involved in the shooting to house arrest. The protesters carried signs that read "Distinguish between friend and foe," "I have side-locks and a kippah, that's not a reason to shoot me!" and "A Jew does not shoot another Jew."

The Israel Police reported that 17 suspects were arrested for disturbing the peace in the area of the Chords Bridge, blocking traffic, and clashing with police and Border Police officers.

According to the police, the protesters threw bottles and cans at the police and Border Police forces, set fire to trash bins in nearby streets and to the Light Rail tracks, and attacked officers, injuring three of them.

Two Israelis were seriously injured in Monday night’s shooting. The incident occurred on Highway 55 between Kedumim and Karnei Shomron, near Ramat Gilad.

The security forces said that the police officer and the soldier claimed they were attacked during a confrontation with the rioters, and tear gas was sprayed towards the officer. A senior security official stated that this was "a severe incident that should not have ended the way it did."