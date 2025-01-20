Earlier this evening (Monday), the families of Emily Damari, Doron Steinbrecher, and Romi Gonen, who were released from captivity last night, gave their first public statement at Sheba Medical Center. During the statement, Yamit Ashkenazi, the sister of Doron Steinbrecher, also delivered a message from her sister.

Yamit Ashkenazi, Doron Steinbrecher's sister, said, "Today, Doron is home with us. Our Dorona is here. We are still processing, trying to cope. Doron is doing well, strong and brave, but she has a long road of recovery ahead of her and us. She is surrounded by the warmth and love of her family, friends, and all of Israel, for which we are deeply grateful.

We reached this moment after far too long, and without Trump's involvement, it would not have happened," Yamir said. "The journey to bring Doron home has ended, but her journey to recovery is just beginning. We ourselves survived the October 7th massacre and haven't yet begun our own recovery process. Only now, with Doron here, as we begin her rehabilitation journey, will we also start healing ourselves. We humbly ask that you give Doron the private space she needs to recover and regain strength. Her privacy is an integral part of her rehabilitation process, and we thank you for your understanding and consideration."

Yamit then passed along a message from Doron herself: "My return home doesn't mean those still there shouldn't return - everyone must come back. I ask you to continue fighting, never give up, take to the streets, all phases of the deal must be implemented. Everyone needs to return, until the last hostage comes home. Just as I was fortunate to return to my family, so must everyone else."

Meirav Leshem Gonen, Romi Gonen's mother, said, "I begin by thanking the Israeli government and the Prime Minister for bravely and ethically making the responsible decision to initiate this critically important process - bringing our sons and daughters back within our borders. We also wish to express our gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump, whose courageous support of Israel and reinforcement of human good in the world helped drive and bring about this moment. Thanks also to the mediators from Qatar and Egypt who were and continue to be part of this process. Family never gives up, and the people of Israel are family."

Mandy Damari, Emily Damari's mother, said, "I am delighted to be able to tell you that Emily is in high spirits and on the road to recovery. As you will have seen last night, she is an amazingly strong and resilient young woman."

"On behalf of Emily and the rest of our family, there are so many people who deserve a special thank you for working to bring her home. To the soldiers who fought and gave their lives on October 7 and every day since. To the Israeli government, President Biden and President Trump and leaders and negotiators around the world for making our dream come true. To the British government for their support during this nightmare, to the Spurs football fans who sang Emily’s name, and to the thousands of volunteers everywhere who put up stickers, held up posters, wore yellow ribbons and went to rallies and prayers. Please keep on fighting for the remaining 94 hostages who need to come home. There are too many other families who are waiting to hug their loved ones or bring them back for a proper burial."