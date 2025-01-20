The IDF this afternoon (Monday), published the remarks of the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, during the helicopter takeoff in preparation for receiving the hostages who were released yesterday.

"This is the commanding officer of the IAF. This is the IAF family and the IDF as a whole. We are taking off with immense excitement for the most important mission of all: Bringing back our brothers and sisters who were abducted by Hamas terrorists," Gen. Bar said.

"Romi, Emily, and Doron, we are finally bringing you home to your families," he said.