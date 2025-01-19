Mike Waltz, Trump's appointed National Security Adviser, pledged in an interview with CBS on Sunday that Hamas will not control the Gaza Strip.

According to Waltz, "Hamas will never rule Gaza – we’ve made it very clear to the Israelis…if they need to go back in, we’re with them if Hamas doesn’t live up to the terms of this agreement."

When asked about Trump's expected first orders as president, Waltz said that the president-elect intends to first sign orders on immigration and energy.

Regarding the blocking of TikTok in the US, he said, "Trump needs time to sort out the problems with TikTok."

He also said that contrary to the previous administration's decision, the Trump administration would not rule out continued Chinese ownership of the social network, alongside "a firewall that will ensure that data remains protected on US soil."

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Trump was considering temporarily deporting some of the two million residents of Gaza, in order to rebuild the Gaza Strip, NBC reported.

According to the report, an incoming Trump administration official said that Indonesia is among the countries that are being considered as targets for temporary exile.

Throughout the ceasefire period, Trump's envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, is expected to remain in the region "almost permanently," to ensure that the ceasefire is upheld by all sides.

It was also reported that Witkoff is considering a visit into the Gaza Strip.