Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security assessment overnight on the delay in Hamas' providing Israel with the list of hostages expected to be released today.

Netanyahu instructed the IDF that the ceasefire, which is supposed to take effect at 08:30 a.m., will not begin until Israel has the list of released hostages, which Hamas has pledged to provide.

Meanwhile, an IDF spokesman issued an urgent warning in Arabic to residents of the Gaza Strip, stating, "The ceasefire agreement will go into effect at 8:30; it is forbidden to approach IDF forces in these areas until further notice. Anyone who approaches the forces risks their life. The passage from the southern Gaza Strip to the northern Gaza Strip or towards Netzarim is very dangerous in light of the activity of IDF forces in the area. We warn residents against approaching IDF forces in general and in the Netzarim Corridor area in particular."

Three hostages are expected to be released this afternoon, the first of 33 who will be released over the course of the next six weeks.

Over the past day, the IDF - led by the Manpower Directorate and the Medical Corps - completed preparations for receiving the hostages from the Gaza Strip upon their return to Israel. The IDF, in coordination with the Health Ministry, additional government ministries, and security authorities, has prepared to receive the released hostages with optimal and professional care and to provide them with all the necessary support.

As part of the preparations, the IDF has established and equipped several locations for the initial reception of the released hostages with the required medical provisions and support. Following this, the released hostages will continue on to hospitals, where they will be reunited with their families.