Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas declared on Friday that the PA is prepared to take on "full responsibility" for post-war Gaza.

This marks his first public statement since the announcement of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

"The Palestinian government, under president Abbas' directives, has completed all preparations to assume full responsibility in Gaza," including facilitating the return of displaced residents, managing crossings, providing essential services, and rebuilding the war-ravaged territory, the PA said in a statement quoted by AFP.

The Biden administration has pushed for the PA to play a role in a post-Hamas security force in Gaza, as they believe they are effective and have prevented attacks against Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out the idea that the PA will govern Gaza the day after the war.

