US President-elect Donald Trump announced today (Thursday) that he has selected three actors as his "special ambassadors" to Hollywood, California. The three actors are Jon Voight, Sylvester Stallone, and Mel Gibson.

Trump wrote on his Truth social platform, "It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California. They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE! These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!"

Jon Voight has been a vocal supporter of Israel. In November 2023, he published a video in which he responded to his daughter, Angelina Jolie, after she attacked Israel over the war in Gaza.

“I'm very disappointed that my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God's honor, God's truths. This is about destroying the history of God's land, the Holy Land, the land of the Jews. This is justice for God's children of the Holy Land – Israel,” said Voight.

“The Israeli army must protect thy soil, thy people. This is war. It's not going to be what the left thinks. It can't be ‘civil’ now. Israel was attacked by inhuman terror on innocent babies, mothers, fathers, grandparents, and you fools calling Israel the problem - you should look at yourselves and ask: Who am I? What am I? And ask God: Am I learning the truths or am I being lied to and following everyone else?”

“My friends, the ones who understand truth see the lie. They see Israel has been attacked and these animals want to wipe out Jews, Christians. They see that,” concluded Voight.

Mel Gibson has been involved in multiple antisemitism controversies, including his infamous drunken antisemitic rant to a police officer in 2006 in which he cursed the Jewish people and claimed, “The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world."

In 2020, actress Winona Ryder revealed that Gibson once asked her if she was an “oven dodger," a reference to the Jews whose bodies were burned in ovens during the Holocaust.

In 2014, during a previous conflict between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, Sylvester Stallone was one of nearly 200 celebrities who signed the Creative Community for Peace's pro-Israel, anti-Hamas open letter.

“We, the undersigned, are saddened by the devastating loss of life endured by Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza,” the missive states. “We are pained by the suffering on both sides of the conflict and hope for a solution that brings peace to the region.

“While we stand firm in our commitment to peace and justice, we must also stand firm against ideologies of hatred and genocide which are reflected in Hamas’ charter, Article 7 of which reads, 'There is a Jew hiding behind me, come on and kill him!' The son of a Hamas founder has also commented about the true nature of Hamas.

“Hamas cannot be allowed to rain rockets on Israeli cities, nor can it be allowed to hold its own people hostage. Hospitals are for healing, not for hiding weapons. Schools are for learning, not for launching missiles. Children are our hope, not our human shields.

“We join together in support of the democratic values we all cherish and in the hope that the healing and transformative power of the arts can be used to build bridges of peace.”