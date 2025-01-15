The members of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum released a statement on Wednesday commenting on reports of an imminent agreement.

"We welcome and deeply appreciate the return of every hostage - each one representing hope and relief not only for their immediate family but for our entire community," the forum stated.

It added: "We urgently call for a framework that ensures the return of every person held captive.

"After more than 460 days, our loved ones continue to endure unimaginable. Though we celebrate each reunion, our mission remains unfinished until all hostages - both the living and the dead - are returned home. For the 30 hostages murdered in captivity, this agreement comes tragically too late.

The statement concluded: "This agreement marks a crucial step, but it must be carried through to completion in all its stages. We hope it leads to a comprehensive deal ensuring everyone's safe return. We will not rest until we see the last hostage back home."