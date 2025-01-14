Tuvia Smotrich, the brother of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, published a post on X on Tuesday in which he stated that elections are needed in light of the negotiations for a hostage release deal.

In the post, Smotrich wrote, "It may true be that in the face of Trump's threats, there is no choice but to surrender and sign a surrender deal that will allow the Hamas Nazis to fool Israeli society for ten years, return one living person here and a body there, and meanwhile organize for the next attempt at destruction."

He added that this is "a surrender that contradicts the most important core promise of the government after October 7, and therefore it forces us to go to elections."

He then clarified, "In case it’s not clear enough: in this situation, the deal comes first and only then the elections. Elections without a deal mean elections during a war, when the senior military command has no real intention of winning; it will just cost soldiers' lives and is more dangerous to the State of Israel than any deal."