Students at Yeshivat Merkaz Harav in Jerusalem held an evening of singing, dancing, and Torah lessons on Tuesday, to celebrate the return of yeshiva student, Itamar Galinsky, who was seriously injured in combat in Lebanon.

Rabbi Yehoshua Magnes, a teacher at the yeshiva, spoke to Itamar in the presence of all the yeshiva students and said, "Do you think that you were alone in this entire recovery process? All students at Yeshivat Merkaz Harav were with you. Everyone cared and asked about you. Your happiness is also our happiness."

Rabbi Avraham Yisrael Silvetsky, a teacher at the yeshiva, added, "When I joined the circle of dancers, I looked for Itamar. I thought he might still be in a wheelchair, and suddenly I realized that he was the one dancing beside me with all his strength, thank God. This is truly a revealed miracle and immense gratitude to the Holy One, Blessed be He."