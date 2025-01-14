US Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark) accused the Code Pink organization of being a front group for communist China as protesters from the organization attempted to disrupt the Senate confirmation hearing for Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's Defense Secretary nominee.

"The anti-American, anti-Israel Code Pink nuts are paid by the Chinese Communist Party. What a disgrace," Cotton wrote on X. He later added, "It's no coincidence that the deranged protestors who hate Israel also hate America."

Three Code Pink protesters had to be removed from the room after they began heckling during the confirmation hearing. One of the protesters was carried out by security.

A protester was photographed holding a sign that read, "No Hegseth. No religious extremist."

During his confirmation hearing, Hegseth blamed the Biden Administration's failures during the 2021 American withdrawal from Afghanistan for the October 7 massacre committed by the Hamas terrorist organization and the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.