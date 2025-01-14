Several of the hostages’ families reported from outside the Prime Minister's office that they were not permitted to enter a meeting of hostage families with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Eli Shtivi, father of hostage Idan, who was murdered on October 7th, said: "We were in the PM’s office, and specifically Ruby Chen (father of Itai Chen, who fell in battle on 7.10 and whose body was kidnapped) and myself were not allowed in."

"We are in a situation where we will be receiving thirty-three hostages, and we do not know what will happen to the others. We are going to abandon seventy hostages. I feel neglected; all the families who are not participating this time in this round feel neglected. It is a disgrace. No one is representing us."

Chaim, father of Inbar Hayman who was murdered by Hamas in captivity, said: "I do not need to be represented; I am the only one responsible for my daughter. I am the one the Prime Minister should be meeting. Other representatives cannot speak on behalf of my daughter."

"We were not allowed to enter. There are five representatives who do not represent most of the families. There are hostages here who are worth more and others who are worth less."

Ruby Chen, father of Itai whose body was abducted to the Gaza Strip, said: "The Prime Minister has not included my son and other hostages. For most families, this deal is unacceptable. There should be a deal when we know that all the hostages will be released."

"When Yoni Netanyahu (late brother of PM Benjamin Netanyahu) went to rescue Jews in Entebbe (in 1976), he rescued everyone – he did not say he would return to rescue the others. My son is a hero and saved many people – he does not deserve to remain in Gaza."

At the same time, representatives of the hostages’ families participated in a meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, including Eli Albag - the father of Liri Albag, Sharon Sharabi – brother of Yossi Hy"d and Eli Sharabi, Lishay Miran Lavi – wife of Omri Miran, and Malchi Shem Tov – father of Omer Shem Tov.