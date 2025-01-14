Family members of hostages in Gaza attempted to disrupt Tuesday's Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee session on haredi enlistment.

Throughout the session, Dani Elgarat, whose brother Itzik is being held captive by Hamas, shouted at Defense Minister Israel Katz. Among other things, he yelled: "What Katz did was 'selektion.' He stood on the platform with the Prime Minister and said 'These to life and these to death.'"

Chana, whose niece Inbar Haiman was murdered in captivity, shouted at the Defense Minister: "What are you talking about here? Our girl is buried under the ground and she's not even on the list of those returning! You aren't bringing our children home."

Katz answered that "the return of the hostages is the top objective," and Elgarat responded: "Don't say that. It's a lie."

The Defense Minister responded: "I hear these words and I accept them with love and embrace. The government is obligated to bring back all of the hostages, those who are alive and those who are not. We will bring everyone home."