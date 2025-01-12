Israeli singer-songwriter Noam Buskila has released his first original single titled "Et Achay (My brothers)".

"This song was born out of the war and his 209 days in reserve duty on the Lebanon border (and later inside), as well as his fundraising performances all over the world," says Buskila.

He explains the song's meaning: “'Et Achay Anochi Mevakesh' is Joseph’s cry in search of his brothers. This plea resonates today in our desire to see our hostage brothers and sisters return home, to find the good that unites the parts of our people, and to remember our fallen soldiers."

Buskila who resides in Tzfat, is married, and a father of six, leads special bar mitzvahs and wedding ceremonies.

His songs and inspirational videos have gone viral and led him to perform in front of over 50 Jewish communities around the world.

Translated Lyrics:

Time to rejoice

Time to trust,

Let go of all the rest,

Because there’s no other place to go.

And it’s challenging,

I feel powerless.

Give me the strength,

To rise and overcome.

Only together,

Without fear,

The trembling will pass

While the heart is still awake.

And this journey has an end.

We can already see the shore,

So why give up?

And it echoes, resonating from afar,

Saying, "we’re all brothers here."

From east to west, left and right,

I lift my eyes to You from the depths.

My brothers

My brothers,

I’m seeking my brothers.

My brothers,

My brothers,

I’m seeking my brothers.

Tell me, answer me,

Tell me, answer me,

Where are they to be found?

Tell me, answer me,

Tell me, answer me,

Where are they to be found?

Time for healing

It’s up to me,

There’s still a chance,

To see the other.

And it’s so difficult,

I admit,

I’m still trying,

Just not to fall apart.

So I dance and sing,

With my head held high.

It’s here now.

It’s the time,

To reconnect.

And the echo, like a witness,

Says to me, "Listen, my brother."

I’m so proud to be part of this family.

Beautiful days still await us,

And the voice is carried far.

My brothers

My brothers,

I’m seeking my brothers.

Tell me, answer me,

Tell me, answer me,

Where are they to be found?

Tell me, answer me,

Tell me, answer me,

Where are they to be found