Minister of Defense Israel Katz has instructed the IDF to present him with a plan for the total defeat of Hamas in Gaza if the terror organization does not release the hostages before US President Trump takes office.

The order was given during a situational assessment held by the Minister on Thursday with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Defense Ministry Director-General Ayal Zamir, the IDF Intelligence Directorate Chief, and IDF Hostage Coordinator Maj. Gen. (Res.) Nitzan Alon.

Katz emphasized that the hostages have been the defense establishment's top priority since he entered the position, and everything must be done to bring them home.

According to him, Israel can not be dragged into a war of attrition with Hamas in Gaza while the hostages still languish in the tunnels.

The Minister asked the IDF to take note of what issues may complicate the plan's execution, including the humanitarian issue and others, and to allow the political echelon to make the needed decisions.

He noted that the political solution for Gaza is irrelevant to the plan and the actions are needed now since no player, Arab or otherwise, will take responsibility for civilian life in Gaza until Hamas is completely decimated.

"The commanders and soldiers of the IDF, in active and reserve duties, are conducting a heroic war and are doing an amazing job, but together with this, we must change our mode of operation to bring the elimination of Hamas and end the war. We can not be dragged into a war of attrition which will cost us dearly and not utilize the fruits of victory and the total strategic defeat of Hamas and the end of the war in Gaza," Katz stated.