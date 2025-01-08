Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met on Tuesday evening in Abu Dhabi with his Emirati counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed.

The visit was kept secret until the meeting occurred. This is, in fact, the first visit by an Israeli minister to the UAE since the war broke out more than a year ago.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Reuters news agency reported that secret talks were taking place involving the United Arab Emirates regarding the management of the Gaza Strip in the post-war period.

Sa'ar's office said, "The two are expected to discuss regional developments and the bilateral relations between the countries."

The statement also noted that Sa'ar arrived in the UAE at the invitation of the Emirati foreign minister.