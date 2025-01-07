Ruti Boim, mother of Gilad Aryeh Boim, a paratrooper who fell in battle in Jabaliya during Operation Shield and Arrow, sent a poignant letter to the Minister of Defense, Israel Katz, demanding immediate action to uproot the Bloody Avenue in the village of Funduq in Samaria.

In her letter, Boim noted the daily dangers faced by the residents of the area, as the road passing through the village of Funduq has become one of the main terror hotspots in the region. "My son Gilad grew up in Karnei Shomron and was proud to protect the roads of his childhood on which he often traveled. He was well aware of the dangers lurking in the narrow passage through the village of Funduq, and now, once again, we are witnessing another murderous attack that claimed the lives of three innocent victims," she wrote.

In a direct appeal to the Minister of Defense, Boim wrote: "We cannot wait. Bulldozers must be brought in to demolish the row of stores and houses on both sides of the road. Just as we deal with the terrorist infrastructure in Gaza, so must we act here in the same way. Enough of the neglect and carelessness. We will not remain silent and we will not give up. We are believers, but decisive action is needed to ensure our security."

Ruti Boim describes her life under the ongoing security threat in Samaria. She says that she and her family have been living in Karnei Shomron for 47 years, and for many years she used to travel on the road passing through Funduq on her way to work at the girls high school in Kedumim. "I know every threatening alley in this village, from which many terrorists have emerged with the sole aim of harming us," she added.

She concluded her letter by urging the Minister of Defense to demonstrate control and take immediate action: "It is my right and duty as a bereaved mother to warn you. It is your right and duty, as the Minister of Defense, to ensure our security. Do not wait, act now."

Ruth concluded her letter with a personal cry: "The blood of my heroic son cries out to me from the ground."