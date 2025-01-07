Merav Leshem Gonen, the mother of hostage Romi Gonen, discussed in an interview with 103FM the list of hostages published by Hamas and the possibility of a partial deal to recover the hostages.

"I want to remind everyone that we are dealing with what Hamas has published, and they have an aim to incite, hurt, and cause pain, and we need to understand how much this impacts families," she began.

She added, "I believe the decision-makers are constantly working on a single deal."

"I have no doubt that the negotiation team and Prime Minister have a list of all one hundred in mind, with clear understanding of the consequences if anyone else is harmed," Merav concluded.