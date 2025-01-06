CCTV footage from this morning's deadly shooting attack in Samaria shows the vehicle used by the terrorists stopping at the side of the road before one of the terrorists got out of the passenger side door of a white car with a rifle and running in front of the car to begin shooting.

The terrorist soon returned to behind the vehicle to use it as cover while continuing to shoot. He then got back into the car, which began moving before he closed his door.

Footage was also published from the dashcam of the civilians who witnessed the attack and returned fire at the terrorists before they escaped. Bullet shell casings can bee seen falling into frame in this footage.

The attack occurred on Highway 55 between Karnei Shomron and Kedumim in Samaria. The terrorists fired at a bus and another car, killing a man and two women and wounding six other people.

Security forces are still searching for the terrorists.