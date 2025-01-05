Attorney Yuval Kaplinsky, former Director of the Department of International Affairs in Israel's State Attorney's Office, spoke with radio 103FM about Brazil opening an investigation against an Israeli soldier who was visiting the country.

According to Kaplinsky, soldiers who participated in the fighting should not be worried while traveling abroad, explaining, "Soldiers only got into trouble when they filmed themselves during combat and also read incriminating texts in front of the camera, boasting about committing acts that are considered war crimes around the world."

"The good news is that we have not seen a single country that has initiated a process of collecting testimonies, evidence and opening an investigation," he said, adding, "I believe that most of the IDF commanders and soldiers who served in the war in Gaza can travel without concern to many countries around the world, without fearing that any kind of legal proceedings will be opened against them.”

“The army should have taken advance action to prevent the publication of videos from the battle zones and to punish those who publish military content that is considered war crimes around the world,” concluded Kaplinsky.