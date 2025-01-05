A Brazilian court has ordered police to investigate a visiting IDF soldier on suspicion of committing war crimes in Gaza, Brazilian media reported.

According to reports, the soldier is suspected of "involvement in the destruction of a residential building in the Gaza Strip, using explosives outside of a combat situation" in November.

It was also reported that the soldier survived the massacre at the Nova music festival. In a video interview that went viral two weeks after the massacre, he recounted his hours-long rescue mission from the party. He described how he escaped several times from terrorist gunfire and ran many kilometers until he managed to reach safety.

The complaint in Brazil was filed by the Palestinian Arab organization Hind Rajab (HRF), which is working to try to locate records of soldiers from their military service on social media in order to find grounds to file a request to arrest them.

“This individual actively contributed to the destruction of homes and livelihoods,” said HRF lawyer Maira Pinheiro.

The Foreign Ministry and the Israeli embassy in Brazil have yet to comment on the reports.

The organization has so far failed in its schemes to arrest IDF soldiers, although its complaints have caused a reserve officer to leave Cyprus and another soldier to leave Sri Lanka.

The IDF recently demanded that soldiers who served in Gaza remove their footage of the fighting from social media in light of organizations' attempts to use this footage to accuse Israel of war crimes and genocide.