Israeli security officials have warned that a change in the regional strategic situation could push Iran to take "extreme" steps against Israel in the near-future. IDF Chief of Staff Herzli Halevi has consequently ordered the military to be on high alert and to be ready for a variety of possible scenarios, Wall News reported.

The concern is that the deteriorating situation Iran finds itself in may push it to desperate measures. Iran's rial currency is in freefall and lost 10% of its value in the first month after US President-Elect Donald Trump's reelection in November. Iran is also facing a severe energy crisis that has led it to ration electricity and to blackouts in much of the country. The regime is facing growing internal criticism and protests among its citizenry.

In addition, Iran's foreign policy is collapsing with the destruction of the military capabilities and leadership of its terrorist proxies Hamas and Hezbollah, the fall of its ally Bashar al-Assad in Syria, and the destruction of its air defense systems following Iran's massive ballistic missile attacks on Israel.

With Trump set to take a harder line against the Iranian regime when he takes office in a little over two weeks, Iran has few options to recover from these setbacks. Israeli officials believe that Trump's policy will constitute a large shift that may change the strategic balance in the Middle East, whether through military moves or economic sanctions.

At the same time, Iran's efforts to maintain its influence in the region continue. Walla reported that members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps are attempting to transfer funds to Hezbollah in Lebanon using civilian aircraft to help the terror group rebuild following its losses in the war with Israel, including Israel's destruction of banks and vaults full of money reserves belonging to Hezbollah.

Iranian involvement in the fighting in Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, along with the economic and political implications within Iran itself, creates concern that Iran's response to pressure will focus specifically on Israel. The IDF is preparing for every scenario, with the understanding that extreme steps by Iran, even with a low probability, require maximum vigilance.

There is also concern that Iran may seek to rush toward nuclear breakout and the development of nuclear weapons if the regime feels that this is its only option for survival or to deter its enemies.