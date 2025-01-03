Marom was until recently the project manager for the rehabilitation of the north. In an interview with 103FM, he criticized the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah as overly hasty. "The Americans probably pressured us, and we went to an agreement that was not good. It sets timetables for the withdrawal of the IDF from Lebanon."

"We should have said that there already is an agreement - UN Resolution 1701 which says that there is a demilitarized zone between us and Hezbollah, and they must not go south. All we should have said is that since you have not enforced it until now, we will enforce it, and anyone who goes south will be dealt with."

Marom believes that Trump will seek to preserve the existing agreement: "In 17 days the White House will want there to be no more conflicts. They all think he is on our side, maybe, but I think he wants to end the war in the north and the south, and he will ask Israel to abide by the agreements it has signed. As long as that does not happen, we must stay in southern Lebanon. There is no other choice."