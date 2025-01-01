Noga Noah, a tenth-grade student in a Sderot high school and a resident of the town of Shokeda near the Gaza border, has been identified as the youth killed Tuesday in a deadly traffic accident in Ashdod.

In a different accident the same day, a man of about 67 was killed; on Wednesday morning, a motorcyclist aged about 40 was also killed.

Sdot Negev Regional Council head Tamir Idan, mourned: "This is a loss too great to bear. There are no words of comfort in such difficult moments. The entire community embraces you with love and support, and we offer you strength."

The Council said: "The Sdot Negev Regional Council announces with great sorrow and pain the untimely death of Noga Noah, of blessed memory, a daughter of the town of Shokeda. She is the daughter of Reuven (Ruvi), manager of the Council's Transportation Department, and of Ortal Noah. We embrace the family with love at this difficult hour, and we express our honest condolences for their great loss. 'He has concealed death forever, and the Lord God shall wipe the tears off every face (Isaiah 25:8).'"

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Yoel Kahn and senior EMT Hagai Levinstein said: "When we arrived at the scene we were faced with a difficult scene - a young woman was lying on the ground, with no signs of life and with severe injuries to her body. Following medical examinations, to our great sorrow, we were forced to declare her death."

"Two additional women were injured at the scene and were found to be in moderate condition, and a man suffered light injuries. We provided them with initial medical treatment, and evacuated them quickly to the hospital."