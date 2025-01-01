The upcoming German elections are considered one of the most important this year, as the conservative CDU is expected to reclaim power after three years of SPD rule.

The elections reflect a broader trend across Europe, where right or center-right governments have gained popularity, except in the UK.

It remains uncertain what kind of government the opposition leader, Friedrich Merz, will form, but the shift is palpable as Chancellor Olaf Scholz's SPD falls to fourth place in some polls.

The Alternative for Germany party, an extreme right-wing party with neo-Nazi ties, faces a political boycott but could become the second or third largest party.

Political uncertainty is also growing in France, impacting who may challenge Marine Le Pen in the 2027 presidential race.

In light of Donald Trump's election as President of the United States, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is expected to strengthen her position as a key European ally to Trump.

Analysts speculate Meloni might act as a conduit for EU collaborations with the new US administration.

Unlike most EU leaders, Meloni enjoys a supportive majority in Italy.

Besides the rightward shift, elections are also anticipated in post-Soviet states, like Romania, where the first presidential election round was annulled due to Russian interference.

Russia may also attempt to influence the Moldovan parliamentary elections following the pro-European victory of incumbent President Maia Sandu.