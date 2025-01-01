Over the last month, the 4th Brigade has been operating in the Rafah area of southern Gaza under the command of the Gaza Division.

During a raid in northern Rafah, the troops located and dismantled a rocket and weapons manufacturing facility containing medium- to long-range rockets.

As part of their operations, the troops also eliminated terrorists and dismantled Hamas terrorist infrastructure in the area.

On Tuesday, the IDF reported that Nahal Brigade troops operating in the Rafah area over the past few months uncovered and destroyed significant underground infrastructure located in a building used as a mosque after being shot at from the building.

During combat in the area, Nahal Brigade forces repeatedly encountered Hamas’ cynical use of civilians and civilian establishments in Gaza for terrorist purposes, the mosque housing tunnels being a blatant example.

The forces located numerous weapons, destroyed thousands of terrorist infrastructures, and cooperated with the Yahalom Unit to locate and search a number of underground infrastructures. The terrorist infrastructure and all weapons located were destroyed.

Additionally, many terrorists were eliminated in strikes led by the Brigade’s Fire Control Center.