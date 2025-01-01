Q:Sometimes we hear concerns about the ayin ha’ra (evil eye). People also say that there is no evil eye over the offspring of Joseph, who we learn about in the weekly Torah portions. What is the evil eye, and is it correct to be afraid of it?

A: The evil eye is a hostile gaze of one person upon another, stemming from jealousy and envy of their success. This could involve envy of someone’s honor, wealth, wisdom, health, strength, beauty, or good and numerous children. One who possesses an evil eye, through their hostile gaze, finds fault in other people, and belittles their achievements. As we will learn later, the evil eye harms in both visible, and hidden levels.

Therefore, it is advisable for a person not to boast or emphasize their successes, wealth, or many successful children, so as not to cause sorrow to those who haven’t been blessed in the same way, or to arouse their jealousy.

Visible Damage

The visible damage comes from the loss of self-confidence. When a person knows that others are looking at them with an evil eye, or thinking negatively about them, they may lose confidence in themselves, feel threatened, and struggle to act in a balanced and accurate manner. As a result, they may make mistakes, and fail.

Even when a person is unaware of the negative thoughts others have about them, their soul may sense the surrounding negative energy, and they may be unable to function properly.

Additionally, when someone thinks negatively about a friend, others may sense this, and may develop a similar negative feeling toward them, which can lead to suspicion, and estrangement.

Hidden Damage

On a deeper level, because all souls are interconnected, just as negative thoughts about oneself can harm one’s body, they can also affect others, and harm them. Furthermore, because a person is created in the image of God, their thoughts impact all realms, and thus, when jealousy arises toward a friend, especially when they think negatively about them, they may trigger a Heavenly judgment against that friend.

The Beit Din Shel Maala(‘Heavenly Court’) may evaluate whether their friend deserves the good they have received, and if not, perhaps decide to punish them. Generally, in Chutz l’Aretz (outside the Land of Israel), the hidden damage of the evil eye is more apparent, while in the Land of Israel, the visible damage is more noticeable (see Talmud Bavli Baba Metzia 107a, Yerushalmi Shabbat 14:3).

Damage from Excessive Positive Publicity

Sometimes, the harm caused by the evil eye doesn’t come from negative thoughts, but rather from exaggerated positive publicity, which generates huge expectations in the public. People expect that the person in question will succeed far beyond normal expectations. These expectations can be addictive, but also create a lot of tension. If, God forbid, the famous person does not succeed to the expected degree, they will lose public admiration.

To justify the excessive respect they are given, they try to succeed with all their might, and often, under this stress, they lose their stability, and fail. Sometimes, they may also try to continue their success through devious ways, eventually losing everything. Therefore, it is advisable for a person to remain humble, and not publicize their success.

Damage to the Possessor of an Evil Eye

More than the person with the evil eye harms others, they harm themselves, as Rabbi Yehoshua said: “The evil eye, the evil inclination, and hatred among people take a person out of the world” (Pirkei Avot 2:11). For example, if they envy their friend’s wealth, they will be unable to rejoice in their own portion, and their soul will burn with the fire of jealousy (Rabbeinu Yonah, Pirkei Avot, ibid.). In this way, their powers and talents will be wasted in frustration, and they will not have the strength to fulfill their purpose in life. This is what our Sages said: “Jealousy, lust, and the desire for honor take a person out of the world” (Pirkei Avot 4:21).

Also, on the hidden level, after invoking judgment upon their friend, a harsher judgment is activated against them. For anyone who causes an evil eye on his friend’s wealth, loses their own – not only that, but he even causes bodily damage to himself, as writhen: “Despondency dries up the bones” (Proverbs 17:22) (Rashbatz and Mahari Alshakar on Avot 2:11). Our Sages also said, “Anyone who criticizes their friend, will be punished first” (Rosh Hashanah 16b).

The Danger of Publicity

Our Sages said that because the Israelites received the Torah in great display, as it says, “All the people saw the thunder” (Exodus 20:15), “An evil eye ruled over them, and the tablets were broken” (Numbers Rabbah 12:4). In other words, because of the great display with which the Torah was given to Israel, a Heavenly accusation arose against Israel, questioning whether they were worthy of receiving the Torah. This allowed the Satan to put them to a hard test, and they sinned with the ‘Golden Calf’. Therefore, the second tablets were received discreetly, and have been preserved in our hands (Tanchuma Ki Tisa 31).

Similarly, Hananiah, Mishael, and Azariah's names were no longer mentioned after they were saved from the fiery furnace in a great miracle before all the leaders of Babylon. Some Sages say they died because of the evil eye. Others say they overcame the evil eye by relinquishing their status, ascending to the Land of Israel, learning Torah, marrying, and having children (Sanhedrin 93a).

Young People with Great Wisdom

It is also told that:

Rabban Shimon ben Gamliel was sitting with the Sages in the study hall on benches, while in front of them, the young students sat on the ground. Among them were his son Rabbi Yehuda, and Rabbi Elazar, the son of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai. The young students would ask and answer questions, impressing the Sages with their wisdom, and the Sages marveled: “From their waters we drink, and they are sitting on the ground?” They made benches for them to sit on.

Rabban Shimon ben Gamliel said to the other Sages: “I have a single fledgling among you, and you are seeking to take it from me?!” He feared that, because his son sat on the bench while still young, the evil eye would affect him. “They demoted Rabbi Yehuda to sit on the ground, at his father’s request. Rabbi Yehoshua ben Karcha said to them: “Whoever has a father will live, and whoever does not have a father will die?!” (Because Rabbi Elazar, whose father had died, would remain on the bench, and die due to the evil eye). They demoted Rabbi Elazar to sit on the ground, as well.”

The young students sat humbly on the ground until they grew older, at which point their exceptional wisdom was no longer a novelty (Baba Metzia 84b).

The Newly Wealthy and the Evil Eye

Our Sages said that those who earn their livelihood through prominent work that attracts much attention—so much so, that those who see them think they are earning a great deal of money—do not see a sign of blessing, because the evil eye rules over them (Pesachim 50b; Baba Metzia 97a). Similarly, those who win large sums of money through a lottery, or an unexpected source, may lose it quickly. The proper advice for these people is to give charity and support Torah scholars, so that their wealth will be sustained (see, Eruvin 64a).

Charity and Donations as a Remedy against the Evil Eye

It is a great virtue to perform commandments discreetly, as it says: “Walk humbly with your God” (Micah 6:8). When a commandment is done discreetly, it is done for the sake of Heaven, without fear of pride, and there is no concern of attracting the evil eye. However, sometimes there is a need to publicize those who perform good deeds so that others will follow their example.

When the commandment involves giving charity, or making a contribution to holy causes, the risk of harm from the evil eye decreases, because such a commandment is a clear expression of agood eye, the opposite of the evil eye (Abarbanel, Chida, and Rabbi Chaim Palagi). However, if the wealthy person does not give as much as they should – maaser (10%), or even chomesh (20%), the charity will not protect them (Ketubot 66b).

The Evil Eye Has No Control over the Offspring of Joseph

Our Sages said (Berakhot 20a) that the evil eye has no control over the offspring of Joseph, as he is “above the eye,” having risen above the evil eye. Concerning his offspring, it is said: “They will increase greatly in the midst of the earth.” “Just as fish in the sea are covered by water, and the evil eye has no control over them, so too, the offspring of Joseph, are free from the evil eye.” Another interpretation says: “The eye that did not wish to benefit from what was not his own,” as he resisted temptation and did not sin with Potiphar’s wife, “the evil eye has no control over him.”

At First, the Evil Eye Controlled Joseph

It is worth noting that initially, there was hardly anyone over whom the evil eye had more control, than over Joseph. Due to his extraordinary talents, which seemed to surpass those of his brothers, and his father’s love for him, his brothers became extremely jealous, and nearly killed him.

When was this? When he went, at his father’s request, to check on his brothers’ well-being. The result was disastrous: from being the beloved son, he became a slave. Even in Egypt, the evil eye ruled over him, and caused his master’s wife to covet his beauty. And precisely because he restrained his desires, and did not sin with his master’s wife, she falsely accused him of attempting to assault her, and he was thrown into prison.

From the Depths of the Evil Eye, He Rose

However, thanks to his devotion to God and his special mission, Joseph continued to develop his faith and talents. Despite all the disappointments he faced, he continued to walk in the ways of God, Who is good, and benefits all. In prison, he helped the other prisoners, and when he was brought before Pharaoh, he sought to benefit all the Egyptians. Even with his brothers, who sold him into slavery, he did not take revenge, but instead, treated them kindly, and provided for them with an ayin tova (a good eye).

By doing so, he rose above all the accusations of the evil eye, and paved the way for those who wish to remain loyal to their path, to act with greatness, for the sake of Heaven, without fearing the evil eye.

The Remedy against the Evil Eye—To Follow Joseph’s Path

From this, we learn that the remedy against the evil eye is to follow Joseph’s path, which was one of faith and devotion to God. He did all his deeds for the sake of Heaven, and even when he succeeded in interpreting Pharaoh’s dreams, he attributed his success to God. Through this, he rose above the influence of the evil eye.

He remained faithful to his mission, never giving in to the temptation of enjoying what was not his, or performing good deeds for the sake of honor. By doing so, he became protected from the evil eye, just as fish in the sea are shielded from it.

In other words, anyone who is not negatively influenced by those around them, who does not seek recognition or benefits from them, and who does not harbor grudges over their bad treatment—such a person cannot be harmed by the evil eye.

This article appears in the ‘Besheva’ newspaper and was translated from Hebrew.