Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering seizing powers from National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir after he caused him to have to leave his hospital bed on Tuesday to vote in the Knesset, Kan News reported.

According to the report, Netanyahu will have a hard time forgiving Ben-Gvir for refusing to offset his vote and that of MK Boaz Bismuth, who is mourning the death of his mother, causing them to have to travel to the Knesset to vote on the budget bills.

However, sources close to Netanyahu predict that Ben-Gvir will not be fired. Sources in Ben-Gvir's circle commented that he does not fear being fired and will even be happy if he is.

At the same time, Otzma Yehudit held a discussion on whether to punish MK Almog Cohen who voted with the coalition.

Ben-Gvir told Netanyahu at the Knesset: "I could have solved the crisis easily, too bad." Netanyahu refrained from answering.

Later, Netanyahu published a statement against Ben-Gvir, in which he wrote that "there is no greater irresponsible folly than shocking the coalition at this time or risking the collapse of the right-wing government."