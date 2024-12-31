Hundreds of people paid their respects today (Tuesday) at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem to Sergeant Uriel Peretz, a soldier in the Netzach Yehuda Battalion, who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip yesterday.

Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi David Yosef stated at the funeral procession, "There is no need for a eulogy. We are paying our respects to a young man who was very involved in Torah and was very involved in defending the Jewish people and he was killed while sanctifying God's name."

"To live a long life and ultimately, to complete life in the right way, is a very difficult thing, but what a privilege it is to end life while being in the highest degree under the wings of the Divine Presence, to be near the Holy One, Blessed Be He," he added.

Rabbi Yosef said tearfully, "It is very difficult to console parents, family members, for a young man who did not have time to build a house, did not have time to start a family, who was killed by murderers whose only desire is to destroy us. It is very difficult to console, but I want to say, it is difficult for you, the longing, the thought that you did not get to see him standing under the wedding canopy."

He addressed the bereaved family and said "But on the other hand, you should know that he is doing well. You are believing Jews, you are a family of righteous people, the whole family, and you believe in the words of the Sages who tell us that he is now at the highest level."