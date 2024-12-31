The Telegram channel "Galilee Forces – The Lone Wolves," which is associated with terrorists in Judea and Samaria, published a warning in which it threatened to assassinate senior Israeli politicians and military officers.

A message posted on the channel, written in Hebrew, stated, "With blood and fire, Judah fell; with blood and fire, Judah will rise. Galilee Forces – Lone Wolves – say: With blood and fire, you took Palestine; with blood and fire, we will liberate Palestine."

The message further stated, "Prepare the shrouds, the time has come to die, Sabbath pigs. God's promise is true, and your death is certain. The blood of your children spills before your people, so they leave before this time. Your demise is inevitable. The message is very clear – prepare for the news."

The threatening message was accompanied by photos of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Energy Minister Eli Cohen, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari, and the IDF’s Arabic-language Spokesperson Avichay Adraee.

Rifles are seen drawn over the photos and bloodstains scattered across them.

In an additional message, the assassination threat was reiterated alongside an image of a fire extinguisher used as a base for an explosive device.