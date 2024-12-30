Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) condemned the publication the publication of a student newspaper titled 'The Columbia Intifada.'

"Columbia University is so embedded in Anti-Israel propaganda that it has a publication entitled 'The Columbia Intifada.'” Torres said in a video he reposted to Twitter overnight Sunday.

"What is needed in our society is a revolution of the responsible against the Intifada idiocy of the far left," he said.

The New York Post reported earlier this month that the Students for Justice in Palestine organization printed and gave out approximately 1,000 copies of the hate-filled publication. The four-page publication contained six anti-Israel screeds but no author names.