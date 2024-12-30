President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal lit the fifth candle of Hanukkah with reservists from Battalion 9213 at the Malachei Hashalom outpost in the Binyamin region on Sunday evening.

The Commander of the IDF Judea and Samaria Division, Brigadier General Yaki Dolf, welcomed the President and his wife. The visit was accompanied by the head of the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council, Israel Ganz, the Chief of Staff of the IDF Central Command, Brigadier General Roi Shitrit, and the Commander of Battalion 9213, Lieutenant Colonel Yosef Hazut.

Upon arrival, the President was briefed on operational matters in the command post. He then held an open discussion with the soldiers.

Responding to a question from one of the soldiers about Israeli society, the President replied, "We are in a historical chapter, which is the test of a generation. This chapter will also end, and we will be stronger and more resilient – with one condition: that we maintain our unity – not our uniformity, but our unity. If there is one thing that deeply worries me, it is the division among us. We have a wonderful people. There is no reason in the world why we cannot solve our issues in a balanced and democratic way, through debates – but not through violence, and certainly not through actions that incite.”

“We see a huge silent majority among the people who are unwilling, under any circumstances, to allow a split. The reserves create a classic example of shared life," he added.

Sergeant Major Ruslan Reivitz, who was invited to light the candles with the President, also took part in the event. On October 7, 2023, together with his friends, Ruslan traveled to Kibbutz Re'im, where he fought a long battle against dozens of terrorists while two of his friends were injured. Ruslan, who also serves as a medic, bravely treated them until forces arrived at the scene.