Sources in the Agudat Yisrael faction of the United Torah Judaism party on Sunday night warned that the government may break apart due to conflicts over the Draft Law.

Agudat Yisrael traditionally runs together with the Lithuanian-haredi Degel Hatorah faction, as the joint United Torah Judaism list.

"We are closer to elections than to an agreed-upon Draft Law," Channel 12 News quoted the source as saying.

Earlier on Sunday, Arutz Sheva - Israel National News editor-in-chief Uzi Baruch told Galei Zahal that the Draft Law is the greatest challenge there is, for both the government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The real danger for the government is not Itamar Ben Gvir, not Kaplan [protests], and not the Israeli Left, but the Draft Law - which is a real dilemma," he said.

"It is hard to imagine a law that will pass both the Supreme Court's [scrutiny] and that of the haredim. Ben Gvir can cause the government to falter, but he will not bring it down. The Prime Minister is making his own political evaluations and I believe that they will hold a discussion on the matter," he added.