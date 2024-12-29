Mohammed Raed, the head of the Hezbollah faction in the Lebanese parliament, was appointed deputy leader of the terrorist organization under Secretary-General Naim Qassem, the Saudi newspaper Al-Arabiya Al-Hadath reported.

However, Hezbollah has yet to make an official announcement. In November 2023, a month after the start of the war, Raed's son Abbas was killed in an Israeli attack in Beit Yahoun, southern Lebanon.

In July 2019, the United States imposed sanctions on Raed, in accordance with an order targeting terrorists and those who provide support to terrorists or terrorist activities.

Last June, Raed criticized people for "going to the beach and nightclubs while the south is under attack," drawing criticism from across the country. Lebanese Parliamentarian Pierre Bou Assi responded: "All of Lebanon is collapsing due to your policies and your illusory and destructive divine victories. Have you strengthened any economic or social resilience in Lebanon? Do you think your Iranian rockets will feed the people?”