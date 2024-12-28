The Iranian opposition news website IranWire reports that the IRGC planned to kidnap the Israeli correspondent for Iran International Babak Itzhaki.

According to the report, Iran tried to use Mohammad Hawashmazada, a former political prisoner currently held in Armenia, to lure Babak and another journalist to the city of Van in Turkey, from where they were to be taken to Tehran. The plan failed due to the refusal of Hawashmazada and his cellmate to cooperate due to their personal connection to Babak.

Babak told Kan: "Iran International is the free voice of independent news in Iran, and for over seven years, my colleagues and I have been reporting the truth of what is happening in Israel to the Iranian people without censorship. This, of course, greatly angers the Iranian regime, which does not want the people to know the truth."

"Neither threats nor acts of terror will stop our revelation of the truth,' Babak stressed, adding that he is an Israeli citizen and trusts Israel's security agencies to protect him and the free press in Israel. "Threats against me are threats against all journalists who uphold free journalism, and I expect all journalistic organizations to issue a statement condemning attacks and threats by the Iranian regime against journalists," he concluded.