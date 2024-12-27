The Foreign Ministry on Friday blasted UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who on Thursday criticized Israel’s strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

“This is unbelievable. Just read the text of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ statement. Can you think of a country that is conspicuously missing from the paragraph that describes the Houthis attacks?” wrote Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein.

“Mr. Secretary-General, why can’t you utter the word ‘Israel’ when it comes to terror attacks?” he continued.

“Israel has been attacked hundreds of times by Houthi terrorists. Millions of Israelis are being terrorized by Houthis missile attacks every night. All of these attacks on Israel were unprovoked and carried out by terrorists operating 2,000 kilometers away from Israel.”

“And yet, Secretary-General Guterres couldn’t bring himself to mention that the State of Israel and its citizens have been relentlessly attacked by the Houthis—and that Israel was acting in self-defense. What a disgrace,” concluded Marmorstein.

Guterres’ spokesperson on Thursday condemned the intensifying conflict between Yemen’s Houthi rebels and Israel, calling Israel’s strikes on Sanaa International Airport “especially alarming.”

"The Secretary-General condemns the escalation between Yemen and Israel. Israeli airstrikes today on Sanaa International Airport, the Red Sea ports, and power stations in Yemen are especially alarming," said the spokesperson.

"The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the risk of further escalation in the region and reiterates his call for all parties concerned to cease all military actions and exercise utmost restraint," added the UN chief’s spokesman.

The condemnation came after the IDF struck military infrastructure used by the Houthis for their military activities in both the Sanaa International Airport and the Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power stations.

Guterres’ condemnation of Israel’s retaliatory strikes is the latest in a series of criticisms by the UN chief of Israel’s counterterrorism operations since October 7, 2023. Most recently, the UN Secretary-General condemned Israel's strikes in Syria and called for them to stop.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)