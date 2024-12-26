Sephardic Chief Rabbi David Yosef has published special instructions for lighting Hanukkah candles for soldiers in the field and passengers on trains and other large transportation vehicles.

In the instructions, the rabbi states that anyone who does not have a home at all or is traveling by train, bus or plane is permitted to light a Hanukkah candle at the place he is staying, while observing safety regulations and rules.

In his comprehensive ruling, the rabbi also referred to soldiers on bases and in the midst of operational activities. A single soldier whose family lights a candle at home is fulfilling his obligation with his family's lighting, and if he is married, his wife is fulfilling the obligation for both spouses by lighting the candles at home. In the event that there is no one to light a candle for them at home, the soldiers must light the candle themselves with a blessing.

On the issue the location of the lighting on bases, the instruction is to light it at the entrance to the dining room or at the entrance to the building, and if that is not possible - in the dining room itself. During operational activity, when there are no basic conditions, the soldiers should light the candles themselves.

The rabbi also referred to the number of candles that should be lit - one candle should be lit on the first night and an additional candle should be added each night until eight candles are lit. In the case of soldiers engaged in operational activity, it is permissible to light the remaining candles even after the first candle is lit, without a blessing.