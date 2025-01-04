The ISA has directed the Ministry of Religious Services to elevate security measures around the Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Yosef due to threats from terrorist groups.

The Chief Rabbi's office revealed that this evening, security personnel met with the Rabbi to update him about these threats.

Rabbi David Yosef, 67, is the son of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef and was elected to his position two months ago.

At the beginning of last month, Rabbi David Yosef visited Joseph's Tomb in Shechem. During the reception, he delivered a lecture, offered encouragement to yeshiva students and Samaria residents, and prayed for the well-being of IDF soldiers and hostages at the entrance to Joseph's Tomb.