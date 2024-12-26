Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Yariv Levin spoke today (Thursday) at an event marking the 20th anniversary of the murder of District Court Judge Adi Azar, and addressed the controversies regarding the judicial system and the procedures for appointing judges.

"Even if these things are self-evident, it is appropriate to say them clearly and firmly, certainly on this important evening: there is no place for any violence and any harm, whether minor or serious, against any public servant, and certainly against any judge and any other person entrusted with enforcing the law," said Levin.

He added that a tough and uncompromising hand must be taken against anyone who incites, calls for violent actions, or participates in them.

"At this very time, we are called upon not only to remember Judge Adi Azar, may his memory be blessed, and the terrible manner in which his life was taken, but also to act with determination and equality to enforce the law and ensure that something like this never happens again," he noted.