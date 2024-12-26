Newly-evealed photographs offer a glimpse into the lives of Jewish communities in countries where few Jews remain today.

The historical images from the mid-20th century highlight the vibrant community life of Jews in Iran, Tunisia, and Morocco, as well as their dedication to preserving Jewish traditions and holidays. Unearthed in the archives during preparations for the launch of the Alliance Kol Yisrael Chaverim Virtual Museum, these photographs capture a children’s choir singing Hanukkah songs at a Jewish community event in Iran, a boy lighting a menorah in Tunisia, and children in a kindergarten in Rabat, Morocco, wearing candle-shaped crowns and holding candles in their hands.

Another photograph from Tetouan, Morocco, features Jacob Sarfati, a leader of the Jewish community, delivering a speech at a festive Hanukkah event at the Alliance school. The image sheds new light on the pivotal role of education in the Jewish community of Tetouan, which was the largest in Spanish Morocco during the mid-20th century. It evokes memories of the Alliance schools that served as a cornerstone of education, culture, and community.

Hanny Memram, Deputy CEO of Kol Yisrael Chaverim and curator of the museum, stated: "These photographs are a living testimony of the vibrant lives Jewish communities had in Islamic countries. They tell a story of tradition, identity, deep belonging, and pride – a story we strive to revive and pass on to future generations."

The rare images are unveiled against the backdrop of the recent launch of the Alliance Kol Yisrael Chaverim Virtual Museum. The museum brings to life the stories of Jewish communities in North Africa, the Balkans, Asia, and the Middle East, which preserved a rich Jewish tradition alongside values of education, enlightenment, equality, and social justice. The museum’s content is available in three languages: Hebrew, Spanish, and French.

“The museum is much more than a collection of exhibitions; it is a national treasure of culture and tradition,” explained Hanny Memram, Deputy CEO of the organization and project manager. "It connects visitors to the glorious past and the values upon which the Alliance educational network was founded."

The museum features digital exhibitions, rare historical documents, personal stories, and authentic photographs meticulously collected, scanned, and integrated into the digital platform. It utilizes innovative tools, including interactive exhibits, virtual tours, and original video productions, offering visitors a unique sense of engagement.

Children celebrate Hanukkah in Rabat, Morocco Alliance Archives

Hanukkah in Tetouan, Morocco, mid-20th century Alliance Archives