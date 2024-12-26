The 118th Congress wrapped up its session with a strong focus on celebrating the enduring and multifaceted US-Israel relationship, highlighted by significant events recognizing the historic Abraham Accords and the Golda Meir Commemorative Coin Act. Both initiatives embody the commitment of lawmakers to strengthen ties between the two nations amid a complex geopolitical landscape.

The Senate hosted a notable Abraham Accords Reception, spearheaded by Los Angeles real estate developer Bobby Rechnitz, who has been a prominent advocate for bilateral agreements between Israel and several Arab nations. This reception was not only a celebration of past achievements but also a proactive step toward fostering a collaborative future.

Rechnitz emphasized the significance of diplomacy, stating, "It can all be done not with a sword but with a pen," reinforcing the idea that constructive dialogue can pave the way for lasting peace.

The event featured prominent attendees, including US Senators Todd Young and Kevin Cramer, alongside Representatives Mike Lawler, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Monica De La Cruz, John Rose, and Tracy Mann. Additionally, representatives from several embassies participated, underscoring the international support for the Accords. A special video greeting from Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar added to the significance of the event, with Sa'ar expressing his gratitude for the longstanding partnership between Israel and the United States, emphasizing the importance of continued collaboration in promoting peace and stability in the region. Discussions during the reception centered on the importance of the Abraham Accords, which have served as a model for normalizing relations in the Middle East. Jason Greenblatt, who played a crucial role as Middle East Envoy during the Trump Administration, joined in leading a Q&A session, addressing the challenges and successes of the Accords. Attorney David Schoen, known for his representation of President Trump, provided insights into the legal frameworks supporting these agreements.

A deeply moving addition to the reception was remarks delivered by Emil Fish, a Holocaust survivor. His personal story of resilience and survival served as a poignant reminder of the importance of tolerance, understanding, and the need to combat antisemitism. Fish’s experiences underscored the critical necessity of preserving historical memory and fostering an environment of peace and mutual respect among all nations.

In parallel, the House of Representatives held a Legislative Luncheon to commemorate the adjournment of the 118th Congress. This event centered on legislative initiatives that have impacted US-Israel relations, with particular emphasis on HR 987 - the Prime Minister Golda Meir Commemorative Coin Act. This legislation, introduced to celebrate Israel’s 75th anniversary, is designed to honor Meir’s legacy and reinforce the unique bond between the United States and Israel. Representatives Amata Radewagen, Tom McClintock, Brad Schneider, Ralph Norman, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Kim Schrier, and Paul Gosar delivered remarks emphasizing the bipartisan support for initiatives that enhance the US-Israel relationship.

A poignant moment during the luncheon came from student activist Shabbos Kestenbaum, who has emerged as a significant voice in the fight against antisemitism on college campuses. Kestenbaum’s message underscored the relevance of fostering positive discourse and understanding, particularly among younger generations.

"The US relationship with Israel is arguably the most important relationship the US has in the Middle East," Rechnitz remarked in his closing comments. "To issue this commemorative coin is a symbolic way to show that we value our relationship with the State of Israel and want to enhance it in a way that is meaningful to the American people. Prime Minister Golda Meir is the perfect person to be on this coin as she is arguably the reason the US-Israel relationship is as strong as it is today. She grew up in the US, received the majority of her education here, and in doing so formed a special relationship with its people."

Both events were coordinated by The Friedlander Group and Project Legacy under the leadership of Ezra Friedlander, who has been instrumental in fostering these conversations and connecting key stakeholders committed to maintaining and enhancing the US-Israel alliance. As the session concluded, lawmakers expressed optimism for future collaborations that will continue to uphold the values of democracy, security, and mutual respect that underpin the US-Israel relationship.