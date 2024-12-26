Herzl Hajaj, father of Lieutenant Shir Hajaj who was murdered in a terrorist attack in the Armon HaNatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem in 2017, strongly opposes the release of terrorists in a potential deal for the return of hostages.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, he warned of the serious consequences of such actions and argued that past experience proves that released terrorists return to terrorism and only cause more suffering for Jews.

"We are connected to many WhatsApp groups of Arabs and see the names of the terrorists being discussed, who are expected to be released in the deal. These are terrorists who caused the deaths of 67 Jews and injured hundreds more," said Hajaj.

He added, "Today we understand that the claim that we can control the situation and prevent them from returning to terrorism is baseless. We have already seen the results of releasing terrorists, like in the Shalit deal."

Hajaj mentioned examples from the past: " Baruch Mizrahi and Danny Gonen were murdered by terrorists who were released in the Shalit deal, after serving time in prison for minor offenses. They were released and returned to terrorism. Every terrorist who is released is a threat. If in the Shalit deal they thought that maybe 'only' 10-15 [terror victims] would die each year, we saw the true scale of the damage. Today we understand the real price."

Hajaj also criticized the government for supporting the first hostage deal. "Last time, the entire coalition, including Smotrich and the Religious Zionist party, voted in favor of releasing 'light' terrorists. So far, about ten of them have been arrested again for returning to terrorism. We know this trend won’t change. The release of terrorists will lead to a dangerous wave of terror that will make things even harder for us."

In his view, the problem is not just the release itself, but where the terrorists are being sent. "Sending them to Judea and Samaria is problematic, and sending them to Gaza is another issue, but at least there we have security control. However, releasing them to countries like Turkey or Qatar, where we have no access, is a strategic suicide."

He also warned of a dangerous precedent. "If dozens or hundreds of Israelis are kidnapped again tomorrow and threatened in booby-trapped places, will we give in again? What is our red line? We cannot continue with this policy."

"The heart of the public is with the families of the hostages, and I understand them, because I know what it is like to lose a daughter. But when they are explained the meaning of releasing terrorists, most people understand that it is not the solution," said Hajaj.

At the conclusion of his remarks, he called on the government and the IDF to lead clear actions that will bring an end to the war. "Conquer, enter, bring back those who can be brought back, and finish the war with Hamas when it is defeated. If we release terrorists, Hamas will win again, not only on the battlefield but also in the loss of our national honor."

Watch the interview in Hebrew:

