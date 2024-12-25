IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi spoke at the 189th IAF Pilots Course Graduation Ceremony this evening (Wednesday).

“'Why must a person give up their roots if their heart desires wings? When I grow up, I would like to be a person with roots and wings.' This quote, though it does not intend to, best describes the pilots of the Israeli Air Force—who are deeply rooted in Israel’s soil but have wings so they are able to soar upwards and protect it," Halevi told the course graduates.

'Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, commanders, dear families and graduates of the 189th IAF Pilots Course, This evening, in the midst of a just war, you—the graduates of the IAF Pilots Course—are receiving your pilots’ wings pins. These wings connect vision to action, as well as courage and vocation to the mission of defending our home," he said.

He continued, "For over a year, we have been fighting restlessly, with strength and determination; we have dealt Hamas a severe blow, destroyed terrorist infrastructure in Judea and Samaria, and conducted powerful, targeted strikes against Hezbollah. We are deployed in the Area of Separation in Syria to prevent terrorist organizations from establishing themselves in the area and attempting to act against us. We are operating in other distant arenas and determined to face every threat that might present itself."

"We are continuously operating to restore security to the citizens of the State of Israel. We know the residents need a sense of safety, and it is our responsibility to provide it. We have the urgent, moral duty to return the hostages to their families. The IDF is doing, and will do, whatever is necessary, whatever it takes, to ensure their return home," Halevi said.

"Over the past year, we have become even more aware of the importance of the Israeli Air Force and its central and decisive role in combat. IAF personnel have maintained a constant presence near the ground forces, providing close and significant supportm" he said. "The IAF contributed greatly to the IDF’s achievements in this war; for the first time, we thwarted direct attacks launched at us from Iran and retaliated. We eliminated senior figures in terrorist organizations, carried out rescue operations under fire, and destroyed many of the enemy's capabilities – with an emphasis on surface-to-air missile systems surrounding us."

"Many more tasks lie ahead. Let Iran, its proxies and the entire Middle East know, that anyone who attempts to undermine the stability and security of the State of Israel, the IDF will stand firm against them, ready to strike at any time and in any place.

"In the face of complex threats, we know we have personnel we can rely on – from high-quality planning, precise intelligence, to advanced aircraft and the people sitting in the cockpit, operating and making critical decisions.

"In the days before the elimination of Yahya Sinwar, the forces in Rafah were searching for signs of the hostages to rescue them, and searching for signs of the enemy to eliminate them. Life and death hanging in the balance, with brave soldiers operating to the best of their abilities," Halevi concluded.