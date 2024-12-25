The Syrian rebels who recently ousted President Bashar Al-Assad are demanding compensation of $300 billion from Iran for the Syrian people.

The Syrian civil war, which erupted in 2011, destabilized Assad's regime, which received extensive Iranian support starting in 2013. This support allowed him to recapture territories and maintain his rule for over a decade.

As a result, the Syrian rebels have decided to sue Iran, claiming that their support for Assad's regime has harmed the Syrian people.

About two weeks ago, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stated that the main reason for the fall of Assad's regime was "pre-planning in the dark rooms of the Zionists and Americans."

He later subtly blamed Turkey as well, saying, "The government of a neighboring country to Syria also played and is playing a role, but the main conspirator is Israel and the Zionist regime."