Itzik Shadmi, a long-time activist for Zionism, delivered a moving eulogy today (Tuesday) at the funeral of his grandson, Hillel Diener, who was killed in action yesterday by an explosion in the Gaza Strip.

He reached out to the media with a plea for unity. "Those with a microphone, stop tearing the nation apart. We are all brothers, all sacrifice, we have now lost Hillel, everyone sacrifices," Shadmi started.

He continued, urging, "Stop speaking in such divisive language, talk sense, argue, express opinions, it's okay to debate, it's okay to have disagreements, but don't defame, don't curse, stop tearing the nation apart, you are tearing the only state we have, a state we received as a gift, unique and singular. Understand that it is a gift, and it's not taken for granted."

Shadmi concluded, "If we lose it, there will be no Israel. Hillel went to war because he believed in these things, in the people of Israel, the Land of Israel, and his family."