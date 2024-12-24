The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) expressed grave concern on Monday over Sweden's decision to reduce its funding to the UN agency for “Palestinian refugees”, UNRWA, reported the Xinhua news agency.

Sweden announced on Friday that it would cease funding UNRWA and redirect its humanitarian assistance for Gaza through alternative channels, citing challenges posed by Israel's plans to ban UNRWA operations in the country.

Ahmed Abu Houli, a member of the PLO Executive Committee and head of the Department of Refugee Affairs, addressed the issue during a meeting in Ramallah with Swedish Consul General Julius Liljestrom.

According to a PLO statement, Abu Houli warned that the funding cuts would have "serious and immediate effects" on UNRWA’s operations, including its ability to pay employee salaries.

Abu Houli called on the Swedish government to reconsider its decision and urged it to spearhead European efforts to provide political and financial support to UNRWA, reported Xinhua.

He emphasized the importance of protecting the agency’s mandate to uphold the rights of “Palestinian refugees” and work toward a fair solution in accordance with international law and UN resolutions.

He also highlighted the critical role UNRWA plays in providing essential services to “Palestinian refugees” across Gaza, Judea and Samaria, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan. Abu Houli noted that these services, including food and cash assistance, are vital for regional stability and serve as a lifeline for millions who rely on the agency.

Swedish Consul General Liljestrom acknowledged the concerns raised by the PLO and reaffirmed Sweden’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause and pursuing fair, comprehensive solutions.

Sweden’s decision to suspend funding to UNRWA came after Israel’s Foreign Ministry officially announced last month the cancellation of the 1967 agreement between Israel and UNRWA, which formed the legal basis for relations between the State of Israel and UNRWA.

The announcement followed the Knesset’s approval of the law halting UNRWA's activities in Israel.

UNRWA, which has long been criticized for cooperating with Hamas, has come under increased scrutiny as its workers have been found to have been directly involved in Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Israel revealed in January of this year that UNRWA staff participated in the October 7 Hamas attacks. It then presented a dossier showing that the UNRWA workers who participated in the Hamas massacre kidnapped a woman, handed out ammunition and actively took part in the massacre at Kibbutz Be’eri, where 97 people were murdered.

Following the Israeli revelations, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the creation of a review group, headed by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, to look into the Israeli allegations.