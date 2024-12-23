UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, who has become notorious for her anti-Israel rhetoric, suggested that states which continue to support Israel following the October 7 massacre are "destroying the planet."

In a recent video statement, Albanese claimed that "the slaughtering of children after children after children, I mean, how many other children need to die before our political leaders come to [their] senses?"

She asked why world leaders would not want "to be remembered for something good instead of destroying the planet. Do the right thing. Start by abiding by international law. Lead your county into a virtouous path."

Albanese has consistently opposed Israel's retaliation for the massacare committed by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7, 2023, when about 1,200 people were murdered and a further 250 were taken hostage into Gaza, the vast majority of whom were civilians, in the largest massacre committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

In an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan last month, Albanese claimed that the nature of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza was illegal.

Albanese acknowledged in the interview that on “the day Israel was attacked, it had all the rights to defend itself, to protect its citizens in its territory and therefore to repel the attack with all necessary and proportional measures — which means using force, including lethal force, arresting, detaining all persons involved and found on its territory — which happened on the 7th, 8th and 9th of October.”

Albanese’s anti-Israel bias was first exposed in 2022, in the form of antisemitic posts she made on social media, in which she claimed that the “Jewish lobby” controls the US.

At the time, Albanese rejected arguments that the comments about the “Jewish lobby” were antisemitic and claimed they were “mischaracterized”.

Since the Hamas massacre on October 7, she has condemned Israel for defending itself and gone as far as to claim that Israel has no right to defend itself.

Later, Albanese denied that the Hamas massacre in southern Israel on October 7 was antisemitic. Less than two months after the massacre, she published a book titled 'J'Accuse: The 7 October Attacks, Hamas, Terrorism, Israel, Apartheid in Palestine and the War' in which she co-opted a phrase used to call out the antisemitism in the infamous Dreyfus Affair to blame Israel for the massacre Hamas committed against its citizens.

This past July, she endorsed a social media post comparing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Israel’s Foreign Ministry fired back, slamming her on X as being “beyond redemption.”

In August, the UN rapporteur accused Israel of “genocide” after the IDF struck a Hamas command center which was embedded inside a mosque in the Al-Taba’een school compound.