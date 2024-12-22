National Unity leader Benny Gantz recently claimed that Prime Minister Netanyahu has been preventing a hostage deal for political reasons.

"We are in sensitive times when words really can kill. Netanyahu said 'the less we speak the better,' but then gives interviews to the foreign media while an anonymous 'senior official' makes remarks to the Israeli press."

"Whenever the negotiations start working, Netanyahu works against the negotiations. Netanyahu, you have no mandate to once again scuttle the return of our hostages for political reasons. Recovering the hostages is the right thing for our security, humanity, and national pride."

"And one more thing - you said in the Wall Street Journal that Hamas must not be allowed to rule Gaza because it is 30 miles from Tel Aviv. Let me remind you: Hamas must not control Gaza because it is 2 kilometers from Nir Oz and Be'eri, and 4 kilometers from Sderot. Their security must be restored, and the hostages taken from their beds there must be returned," Gantz said.